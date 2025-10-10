'This City is Ours' Season 2 begins filming
Filming has kicked off for Season 2 of BBC's hit crime drama, This City is Ours.
The show, often called "the Scouse Sopranos," dives into Liverpool's gritty underworld and made waves earlier this year with 5.8 million viewers tuning in for its March debut.
New cast members and plot details revealed
James Nelson-Joyce (Michael Kavanagh) and Hannah Onslow (Diana Williams) return, joined by familiar faces like Jack McMullen and Saoirse-Monica Jackson. New to the cast are Shaun Evans and Alvaro Morte.
Creator Stephen Butchard, who was "blown away by the incredibly positive response" to the first series, says he's "keen to capture the 'vibrancy' of his native Liverpool."
This season, expect more drama as Kavanagh balances crime with family life—and he and Diana consider fertility treatment.