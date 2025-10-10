'This City is Ours' Season 2 begins filming

New cast members and plot details revealed

James Nelson-Joyce (Michael Kavanagh) and Hannah Onslow (Diana Williams) return, joined by familiar faces like Jack McMullen and Saoirse-Monica Jackson. New to the cast are Shaun Evans and Alvaro Morte.

Creator Stephen Butchard, who was "blown away by the incredibly positive response" to the first series, says he's "keen to capture the 'vibrancy' of his native Liverpool."

This season, expect more drama as Kavanagh balances crime with family life—and he and Diana consider fertility treatment.