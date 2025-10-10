Ibrahim Ali Khan embraces his lisp, dubs for himself

Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan , associated with the films Nadaaniyan and Sarzameen, has embraced his speech impediment. The actor has a lisp due to jaundice during childhood, but he recently dubbed for himself in a retail brand's advertisement. This move has left fans impressed with his authenticity and confidence. In the ad, he showcased a new sneaker collection for Wrogn.

Ad details 'Crafted to raise hell, not glasses' In the advertisement, Khan compared the new sneaker collection to a cocktail. He described it as being made with "two shots of swagger," a "splash of wild," and some "rebellion." The ad concluded with him saying, "Crafted to raise hell, not glasses." He shared the video on Instagram with the caption, "Footwear that hits harder than any pour."

Earlier ad Previous ad where he addressed his lisp In September, Khan had done another advertisement for the same brand where he surprised many by dubbing for his own voice. In that ad, he seemingly addressed his impediment and said, "Some people are born gifted, and some born imperfect." "As for me, I was born imperfect. And that's okay. Perfection is just overrated yaar." This statement resonated with many fans who appreciated his honesty and courage.