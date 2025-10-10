Next Article
Sonu Sood helps family affected by floods after meeting them
Entertainment
Sonu Sood stepped in fast to help a family affected by the recent Punjab floods, after someone on X (formerly Twitter) recalled his earlier meeting with the family during the floods.
He confirmed that medical aid was already on its way and asked everyone to "keep praying."
His recent work and film projects
Sood has built a reputation for helping people in tough times, from supporting migrant workers during the 2020-21 lockdowns to launching an old age home for 500 elders through his Sood Foundation.
His efforts earned him the Humanitarian Award at the Grand Finale of the 72nd Miss World Festival in Telangana.
On the film front, his movie Fateh hit theaters this January.