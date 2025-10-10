'The Witcher' S04: Liam Hemsworth's Geralt searches for Ciri Entertainment Oct 10, 2025

Netflix just dropped the first trailer for The Witcher Season 4, giving us our first real look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt.

The new season lands on October 30, 2025, and the trailer teases Geralt fighting monsters, teaming up with allies, and desperately searching for Ciri, who's now caught in the middle of all the chaos on the Continent.