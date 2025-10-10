'The Witcher' S04: Liam Hemsworth's Geralt searches for Ciri
Netflix just dropped the first trailer for The Witcher Season 4, giving us our first real look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt.
The new season lands on October 30, 2025, and the trailer teases Geralt fighting monsters, teaming up with allies, and desperately searching for Ciri, who's now caught in the middle of all the chaos on the Continent.
Season 4 will focus on the war and its aftermath
The trailer opens with the line, "You are becoming something new," setting up a season focused on Geralt's hunt for Ciri as war breaks out.
With the main trio—Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri—now scattered, Ciri's role appears to be bigger than ever, and the stakes are higher with potential new alliances and looming battles.
Cast and episode count of 'The Witcher' S04
Liam Hemsworth leads a cast that includes Freya Allan (Ciri), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Laurence Fishburne (Regis), and Sharlto Copley (Leo Bonhart).
Season 4 has eight episodes and will set up the fifth and final season.