NewsBytes Recommends: 'Search: The Naina Murder Case'--gripping, dark, and realistic
Search: The Naina Murder Case just dropped on October 10, 2025, bringing a fresh Indian spin to the Danish hit The Killing.
Konkona Sen Sharma leads as ACP Sanyukta Das, diving into the mystery of a murdered teen found in a politician's car.
Expect a tightly woven crime drama that keeps you guessing.
Where to watch it and episode duration
You can binge all six episodes now on JioHotstar or OTTplay Premium.
Each episode is a quick watch—about 30 to 42 minutes—so it's easy to fit into your schedule.
What are the reviews saying?
Konkona Sen Sharma's performance as ACP Das is getting a lot of love for its depth and realism.
The show digs into crime, family secrets, and personal struggles, with plenty of twists to keep things interesting.
Critics are calling out the direction and cast performances as big highlights, though opinions on the writing are mixed.