'Bads' actor Sahher Bambba reveals her reaction to underwhelming debut

Actor Sahher Bambba, who made her Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019, recently opened up about the struggles she faced after her debut. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she spoke about the disappointing response to her first movie and the long wait before landing another major role. Her second project was The Ba***ds of Bollywood .

Harsh reality 'It just felt like a dream shattering...' Reflecting on the lukewarm response to her debut, Bambba said, "It just felt like a dream shattering right in front of your eyes." "And that was my biggest learning, also of the industry is that... I fortunately got great reviews." "But my biggest learning was that eventually, when this film doesn't do well, nothing works."

Audition struggles Years of auditions and rejections The actor also revealed that the years after her debut were filled with auditions and rejections. "I was auditioning every single day. And then also COVID happened. I was in Shimla for two years, then I came back or started auditioning again." "Did some work in between. But of course, we are still hoping that people start recognizing me as an actor."

New opportunity 'The Bads of Bollywood came to me when...' Bambba revealed, "And also The Ba***ds Of Bollywood came to me at a time where I was, I'll be very honest, dejected from so many rejections." "Because it almost felt like a pattern where I would make it to the shortlist and just never get cast." "And so it was beginning to take a toll on me. I started to get a little exhausted with that entire process."