The inside scoop on how 'Community' became a classic

Community, a much-loved TV series, has won hearts with its quirky sense of humor and mind-boggling creativity. Set in a community college, the show revolves around an eclectic group of students and their mishaps. While fans love the shenanigans on-screen, here are some interesting behind-the-scenes facts that make Community even more lovable. Here's a look into the making of this classic.

#1 The origin of 'Community' The idea for Community stemmed from creator Dan Harmon's own experiences at Glendale Community College. Harmon took classes there to support his then-girlfriend and was surrounded by a bunch of people with stories and personalities of their own. This real-life inspiration became the basis for Greendale Community College, where a majority of the show's action unfolds.

#2 Cast chemistry The chemistry between cast members was a major reason behind bringing Community to life. Since many of them had a background in comedy, it was easy to see how dynamic their interactions were on screen. However, what really made it amazing was Joel McHale, who played the role of Jeff Winger, improvising lines during shooting sessions, making the scenes more spontaneous, and resonating well with audiences.

#3 Unique filming techniques Community employed various filming techniques that set it apart from other sitcoms. One notable method was using single-camera setups instead of traditional multi-camera formats common in sitcoms. This approach allowed for more creative freedom in terms of camera angles and scene composition, while maintaining continuity throughout episodes.

#4 Pop culture references A hallmark feature of Community is its frequent use of pop culture references. These are woven seamlessly into storylines or dialogue exchanges between characters like Abed Nadir (played by Danny Pudi). These references range from classic films such as Star Wars or the Indiana Jones series up to contemporary shows like Doctor Who. They create layers within each episode, appreciated by both casual viewers and dedicated fans alike.