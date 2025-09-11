Next Article
Teja Sajja's 'Mirai' locks ₹40 crore OTT deal ahead of release
Teja Sajja's new fantasy film Mirai is already making waves, locking in a ₹40 crore streaming deal with Jio Hotstar—even before it hits theaters. That covers nearly all of its ₹50 crore budget.
Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and featuring Manchu Manoj and Jagapathi Babu, Mirai drops in cinemas on September 12, 2025, with special paid premieres the day before.
Film is aiming to hit ₹34 crore break-even mark
Mirai has sold its Telugu theatrical rights for ₹37 crore and is aiming to break even with a ₹34 crore target.
Music and satellite rights are adding to the earnings, plus Karan Johar is presenting the film in Hindi markets for extra reach.
With Teja Sajja riding high after HanuMan and Manoj returning as an antagonist, expectations are strong for this one.