Teja Sajja's 'Mirai' locks ₹40 crore OTT deal ahead of release

Film is aiming to hit ₹34 crore break-even mark

Mirai has sold its Telugu theatrical rights for ₹37 crore and is aiming to break even with a ₹34 crore target.

Music and satellite rights are adding to the earnings, plus Karan Johar is presenting the film in Hindi markets for extra reach.

With Teja Sajja riding high after HanuMan and Manoj returning as an antagonist, expectations are strong for this one.