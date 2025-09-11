'The Naked Gun' on BookMyShow Stream: How to rent it

More about the film

Directed by Akiva Schaffer, this is the fourth film in the classic spoof series and also stars Pamela Anderson and Danny Huston.

Expect goofy humor and over-the-top action as Drebin uncovers a scheme involving a brainwashed baseball player.

Released in theaters just last month, reviews have been mixed—it opened to mixed responses. It currently sits at 6.7/10 on IMDb.