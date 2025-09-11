Next Article
'The Naked Gun' on BookMyShow Stream: How to rent it
Liam Neeson's new action-comedy, The Naked Gun, is landing on BookMyShow Stream from September 12.
The story follows detective Frank Drebin as he tries to foil a wild plot against Queen Elizabeth II during her LA visit.
You can rent it for 30 days at ₹349.
More about the film
Directed by Akiva Schaffer, this is the fourth film in the classic spoof series and also stars Pamela Anderson and Danny Huston.
Expect goofy humor and over-the-top action as Drebin uncovers a scheme involving a brainwashed baseball player.
Released in theaters just last month, reviews have been mixed—it opened to mixed responses. It currently sits at 6.7/10 on IMDb.