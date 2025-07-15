5 Buster Keaton classics that still deliver big laughs

Buster Keaton, the legendary silent film comedian, is known for his innovative and daring performances. Nicknamed "The Great Stone Face," Keaton's films are all about amazing physical comedy and inventive stunts. His work has left an indelible mark on the genre, influencing countless comedians and filmmakers. Here are five of his most iconic comedy hits that'll keep you entertained with their timeless humor and creativity.

Train adventure 'The General' - A masterpiece of silent comedy Released in 1926, The General is widely considered one of Keaton's best works. Set during the American Civil War, this film mixes action with comedy as Keaton plays a train engineer who goes on a crazy mission to regain his beloved locomotive. The film is famous for its elaborate train sequences and attention to detail, highlighting Keaton's dedication to authenticity and humor.

Detective fantasy 'Sherlock Jr.' - A dreamlike journey In 1924's Sherlock Jr., Keaton plays a projectionist who wishes to be a detective. The film is known for its pioneering use of special effects and smart storytelling. As the hero dozes off at work in the cinema, he dreams himself into the movie screen and solves mysteries with comic panache. The perfect mix of reality and fantasy makes this movie a classic in silent cinema.

Riverboat Comedy 'Steamboat Bill Jr.' - A tale of father-son bonding Released in 1928, Steamboat Bill Jr. stars Keaton as the son of a steamboat captain attempting to prove himself worthy in his father's eyes. The film is renowned for its thrilling stunts, including an iconic scene where an entire building facade collapses around him but doesn't hurt him. This classic exhibits both physical comedy and heartfelt storytelling that remains just as engaging today.

Southern rivalry 'Our Hospitality' - A family feud farce In 1923's Our Hospitality, Keaton's comedy delves into the theme of family rivalry, set against the backdrop of the beautiful South. Playing Willie McKay, who gets stuck between two families with an old feud, adds depth to this hilarious story. It is packed with slapstick moments and romance elements, making it an unforgettable ride from start to end.