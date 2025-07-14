Page Loader
Home / News / Entertainment News / 'The Golden Girls' hidden stories you've never heard
Summarize
'The Golden Girls' hidden stories you've never heard
'The Golden Girls' aired for seven seasons

'The Golden Girls' hidden stories you've never heard

By Vinita Jain
Jul 14, 2025
02:04 pm
What's the story

The Golden Girls is still one of the most loved sitcoms, adored by fans across the globe. While most of us are aware of the hilarious plotlines and iconic characters, there are some fascinating behind-the-scenes details that even the most hardcore fans may not know. Let's take a look at some lesser-known facts about the show and the talented people behind it.

Casting insight

Bea Arthur's reluctance to join

Did you know that Bea Arthur was initially reluctant to join The Golden Girls? Despite her success on other shows, she wasn't too sure about returning to television. It took some convincing by producers and co-stars to get her on board. Her decision eventually proved crucial as her portrayal of Dorothy Zbornak became one of the show's defining elements.

Set details

The unique set design

The set design of The Golden Girls was one of a kind for its era. The house layout was purposefully designed with a single hallway leading to all bedrooms. This made for seamless transitions from one scene to the other. Not only did this design choice maintain continuity, but it also made filming easier. It added to the cozy feel of the show.

Set design secret

The iconic kitchen table

The iconic kitchen table where we witnessed many memorable scenes wasn't just any table; it had a distinctive design element. Unlike most tables used on TV sets back then, this one did not have legs on one side. This gave the cameras better access to shoot close-ups and wide shots without obstruction. This creative design element made capturing intimate conversations among the characters seamless.

Role swap

Betty White's original role consideration

Betty White was originally eyed for the character of Blanche Devereaux, as she had previously worked on similar parts. However, after Rue McClanahan showed interest in playing Blanche, producers felt White would be better as Rose Nylund. This switch gave both actors a chance to display their comic chops in what would soon become iconic roles.

Musical note

Theme song's lasting impact

The theme song Thank You for Being a Friend became synonymous with The Golden Girls. Originally written by Andrew Gold in 1978, it was re-recorded by Cynthia Fee for the show's opening credits sequence. Its catchy melody and heartfelt lyrics continue resonating with audiences long after the airing concluded.