'The Golden Girls' hidden stories you've never heard

The Golden Girls is still one of the most loved sitcoms, adored by fans across the globe. While most of us are aware of the hilarious plotlines and iconic characters, there are some fascinating behind-the-scenes details that even the most hardcore fans may not know. Let's take a look at some lesser-known facts about the show and the talented people behind it.

Casting insight Bea Arthur's reluctance to join Did you know that Bea Arthur was initially reluctant to join The Golden Girls? Despite her success on other shows, she wasn't too sure about returning to television. It took some convincing by producers and co-stars to get her on board. Her decision eventually proved crucial as her portrayal of Dorothy Zbornak became one of the show's defining elements.

Set details The unique set design The set design of The Golden Girls was one of a kind for its era. The house layout was purposefully designed with a single hallway leading to all bedrooms. This made for seamless transitions from one scene to the other. Not only did this design choice maintain continuity, but it also made filming easier. It added to the cozy feel of the show.

Set design secret The iconic kitchen table The iconic kitchen table where we witnessed many memorable scenes wasn't just any table; it had a distinctive design element. Unlike most tables used on TV sets back then, this one did not have legs on one side. This gave the cameras better access to shoot close-ups and wide shots without obstruction. This creative design element made capturing intimate conversations among the characters seamless.

Role swap Betty White's original role consideration Betty White was originally eyed for the character of Blanche Devereaux, as she had previously worked on similar parts. However, after Rue McClanahan showed interest in playing Blanche, producers felt White would be better as Rose Nylund. This switch gave both actors a chance to display their comic chops in what would soon become iconic roles.