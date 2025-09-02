The roles that made Paul Rudd Hollywood's favorite
What's the story
Paul Rudd, the versatile actor with impeccable comic timing and charming presence, has played several memorable roles over his career. From romantic comedies to superhero flicks, Rudd's performances have touched the hearts of audiences everywhere. Here are 5 iconic roles that speak to his range and talent in the film industry. Each role highlights different nuances of his acting prowess, making him a beloved personality in Hollywood.
#1
'Clueless' as Josh
In the 1995 film Clueless, Rudd played Josh, the protagonist's stepbrother. His character was smart and grounded, serving as a foil to the otherwise shallow universe of the film. Rudd's portrayal was equally charming and relatable, making Josh one of the most memorable characters in this classic teen comedy. The role cemented him as a promising actor early in his career.
#2
'Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy' as Brian Fantana
In Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Rudd was Brian Fantana, the suave news reporter with a larger-than-life personality. His comic prowess was at its best as he delivered unforgettable lines and scenes that added to the humor of the film. The role established Rudd as a brilliant comic actor who could hold his own against other comedy legends.
#3
'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' as David
Rudd played David in The 40-Year-Old Virgin, where he displayed both humor and depth in his portrayal of a supportive yet flawed friend. His character added layers to the ensemble cast by bringing emotional moments amidst comedic chaos. This performance further demonstrated Rudd's ability to balance comedy with genuine emotion, enhancing the overall narrative.
#4
'Ant-Man' as Scott Lang/Ant-Man
In Marvel's Ant-Man, Rudd donned the shoes of Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man. As a superhero and an ex-convict, he brought his trademark charm and wit to the dual role, easily making his way through action-packed sequences. His portrayal struck a chord with audiences thanks to its relatability laced with heroism—a testament to how well he brought this character to life in Marvel's cinematic universe.
#5
'I love you, man,' as Peter Klaven
In I Love You, Man, Rudd played Peter Klaven, an awkward, socially inept man searching for a male friend before his wedding. He delivered another memorable performance, balancing humor with heartfelt emotion. Alongside him, Jason Segel starred as Sydney Fife, making the bromantic adventure even more engaging. Together, they delivered an unforgettable chemistry onscreen, which made their dynamic a joy to watch for everyone.