The roles that made Paul Rudd Hollywood's favorite

Paul Rudd , the versatile actor with impeccable comic timing and charming presence, has played several memorable roles over his career. From romantic comedies to superhero flicks, Rudd's performances have touched the hearts of audiences everywhere. Here are 5 iconic roles that speak to his range and talent in the film industry. Each role highlights different nuances of his acting prowess, making him a beloved personality in Hollywood .

#1 'Clueless' as Josh In the 1995 film Clueless, Rudd played Josh, the protagonist's stepbrother. His character was smart and grounded, serving as a foil to the otherwise shallow universe of the film. Rudd's portrayal was equally charming and relatable, making Josh one of the most memorable characters in this classic teen comedy. The role cemented him as a promising actor early in his career.

#2 'Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy' as Brian Fantana In Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Rudd was Brian Fantana, the suave news reporter with a larger-than-life personality. His comic prowess was at its best as he delivered unforgettable lines and scenes that added to the humor of the film. The role established Rudd as a brilliant comic actor who could hold his own against other comedy legends.

#3 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' as David Rudd played David in The 40-Year-Old Virgin, where he displayed both humor and depth in his portrayal of a supportive yet flawed friend. His character added layers to the ensemble cast by bringing emotional moments amidst comedic chaos. This performance further demonstrated Rudd's ability to balance comedy with genuine emotion, enhancing the overall narrative.

#4 'Ant-Man' as Scott Lang/Ant-Man In Marvel's Ant-Man, Rudd donned the shoes of Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man. As a superhero and an ex-convict, he brought his trademark charm and wit to the dual role, easily making his way through action-packed sequences. His portrayal struck a chord with audiences thanks to its relatability laced with heroism—a testament to how well he brought this character to life in Marvel's cinematic universe.