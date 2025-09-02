NewsBytes recommends: Kathryn Bigelow's 'A House of Dynamite' on Netflix Entertainment Sep 02, 2025

Kathryn Bigelow just made her directorial comeback at the Venice Film Festival with A House of Dynamite, a political thriller about how the White House handles a possible missile attack on the US.

It's her first film since the 2017 release of Detroit and reflects her concern about how living under nuclear threat has become strangely normal.