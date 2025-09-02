NewsBytes recommends: Kathryn Bigelow's 'A House of Dynamite' on Netflix
Kathryn Bigelow just made her directorial comeback at the Venice Film Festival with A House of Dynamite, a political thriller about how the White House handles a possible missile attack on the US.
It's her first film since the 2017 release of Detroit and reflects her concern about how living under nuclear threat has become strangely normal.
Cast and crew, release details
The movie features Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson in lead roles, with a supporting cast including Jared Harris and Tracy Letts.
It's one of three Netflix films competing at Venice this year—a major launchpad for awards season.
You can catch it in theaters from October 10 or stream it on Netflix starting October 24.
The festival winners (including the coveted Golden Lion) will be announced September 6.