Dulquer Salmaan's 'Lokah' franchise to have 5 films
Big news for Lokah fans: cinematographer Nimish Ravi just confirmed the franchise will have five films. It all started with Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan.
Producer Dulquer Salmaan pushed for a detailed story arc, and after about a year and a half of planning, the creators mapped out five stories for the franchise.
Tovino Thomas is set to lead the next chapter.
This is what 'Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra' is about
Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra blends mystical powers with Kerala's rich folklore, following Priyadarshan's character Chandra on her supernatural journey.
Ravi shared that Salmaan's encouragement helped turn the original idea into an ambitious series.
The end credits of Chapter 1 tease what's next—more films with new leads, starting with Thomas in the upcoming sequel.