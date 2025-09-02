Dulquer Salmaan's 'Lokah' franchise to have 5 films Entertainment Sep 02, 2025

Big news for Lokah fans: cinematographer Nimish Ravi just confirmed the franchise will have five films. It all started with Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Producer Dulquer Salmaan pushed for a detailed story arc, and after about a year and a half of planning, the creators mapped out five stories for the franchise.

Tovino Thomas is set to lead the next chapter.