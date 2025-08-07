5 must-watch action movies by iconic director John Woo

John Woo is one of the most prolific filmmakers in the history of cinema, and his contribution to the action genre is unparalleled. From his innovative techniques to gripping narratives, the legendary filmmaker has changed the way we look at movies. Here are five timeless action movies directed by Woo that highlight his mastery in filmmaking.

Drive 1 'A Better Tomorrow': A game-changer A Better Tomorrow is often credited with revolutionizing the Hong Kong film industry in the mid-1980s. The movie is the story of two brothers on opposite sides of the law, exploring themes of loyalty and redemption. Its success established Woo as a leading director in action cinema. The film's stylish gunfights and emotional depth set new standards for action movies back then.

Drive 2 'The Killer': A masterpiece of action cinema The Killer is another iconic Woo film that established him as an action maestro. Released in 1989, it revolves around the story of an assassin who accidentally blinds an innocent woman during a hit and seeks redemption by helping her regain her sight. The movie is lauded for its intricate choreography, intense shootouts, and exploration of moral dilemmas faced by its characters.

Drive 3 'Hard Boiled': High-octane action at its best Released in 1992, Hard Boiled features some of the most exhilarating action sequences to ever grace the screen. Starring Chow Yun-fat as a tough cop hell-bent on taking down a ruthless crime syndicate, this movie has breathtaking stunts and relentless gun battles that keep you on the edge of your seat throughout its runtime.

Drive 4 'Face/Off': A Hollywood success story In 1997, Woo's Face/Off took Hollywood action to a whole new level with Nicolas Cage and John Travolta as foes who swap faces through surgery. Set in Los Angeles, their chase involves explosive battles and personal vendettas, all of which is a highlight of Woo's direction. This remains a celebrated cinematic experience all around the world, an achievement in action filmmaking.