'Breaking Bad' and the true face of American struggles

Breaking Bad is a show that has struck a chord with audiences for how beautifully it captures American life and culture. Set in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the story tracks Walter White's transformation from a high school chemistry teacher to a drug kingpin. With its storytelling and character arcs, Breaking Bad mirrors so many facets of the American society. Here are five times when it got America right.

#1 The pursuit of the American dream Walter White's journey is symbolic of chasing the American Dream. From struggling and wanting to provide for his family after being diagnosed with cancer, it was Walter's transformation that exemplified both ambition and desperation. His story is a reminder of how people are pushed to seek out success and security in an unpredictable economy.

#2 Economic struggles and healthcare issues The series also highlights the economic woes of many Americans, especially related to healthcare. Walter's decision to join the drug trade in the first place was his inability to pay for cancer treatment on a teacher's salary. This aspect of the story is a reflection of real-world fears of healthcare accessibility and affordability in America.

#3 The impact of crime on communities Breaking Bad is an appropriate representation of how crime impacts communities all over America. As Walter sinks further into illegality, viewers see how it ripples out to those around him—family, friends, even strangers- get caught in his web. This is similar to real-life problems of crime rates and their effect on neighborhoods.

#4 Complex family dynamics Family is integral to Breaking Bad, showcasing intricate dynamics of homes across America. From marital issues between Walter and Skyler to brother-sister equations like Hank Schrader's relationship with Marie Schrader, the show explores family interactions that hit home for viewers who see it happening in their own homes.