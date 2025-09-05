Next Article
'Sesame Street' is moving to YouTube in 2026
Starting January 2026, YouTube will become the new home for the largest collection of Sesame Street episodes ever.
This comes after a huge year for Sesame Street online, with over 5 billion views—a 130% jump from last year.
Don't worry if you're a fan elsewhere; the show will still be on PBS, and will also be available on Netflix.
YouTube will also help creators make educational content
YouTube and Sesame Workshop are joining forces to boost educational content for kids.
The nonprofit will help creators make videos that are both entertaining and teach something valuable.
Alongside Sesame Street, families can find favorites like Ms. Rachel, Doggyland, and Gabby's Dollhouse on YouTube and YouTube Kids, making it even easier to find quality shows all in one place.