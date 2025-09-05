'Sesame Street' is moving to YouTube in 2026 Entertainment Sep 05, 2025

Starting January 2026, YouTube will become the new home for the largest collection of Sesame Street episodes ever.

This comes after a huge year for Sesame Street online, with over 5 billion views—a 130% jump from last year.

Don't worry if you're a fan elsewhere; the show will still be on PBS, and will also be available on Netflix.