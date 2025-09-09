'Downton Abbey' shows how America shaped the 20th century

British historical drama Downton Abbey has struck a chord with audiences the world over, even in the good ol' America. Set in the early 20th century, the series covers the themes of class, tradition, and change. Even though it is set in Britain, Downton Abbey often mirrors the culture and history of America. Here are five times the show embodied the spirit of America with its characters and stories.

#1 The jazz influence in 'Downton Abbey' The addition of jazz into the mix is a reflection of America's cultural zeitgeist in the 1920s. Jazz was a departure from the old and a welcome to the new. In Downton Abbey, we see characters dancing to jazz music at parties, a testament to the American genre's rising popularity across Europe. It also reflects America's contribution to world culture then.

#2 The rise of new money The character of Martha Levinson embodies the rise of new money in America. Unlike the traditional British aristocracy that survives on inherited wealth, Martha is self-made, thanks to her understanding of business. Her presence at Downton challenges the old-world values and highlights the growing economic power of America in the early 20th century.

#3 Women's changing roles reflected Downton Abbey also reflects the changing role of women, much like America of this era. Lady Mary, Lady Edith, and others step out of their homes and seek careers and independence. This was a turning point across movements in America, where women wanted to do more than just stay at home.

#4 Transatlantic marriages highlighted Transatlantic marriages between American heiresses and British aristocrats were all the rage as families tried to add new wealth from across the pond to their dwindling fortunes. In Downton Abbey, Cora Crawley perfectly embodies this trend as she marries into British nobility while adding her American flair to life at Downton.