5  times 'It's Always Sunny' perfectly captured the American spirit

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is one sitcom that has been keeping us entertained with its quirky take on American culture. The show, more often than not, highlights what it means to be American through its characters and storylines. From entrepreneurship to freedom, it captures the essence of what makes America special. Here are five times It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia encapsulated the American spirit, its quirky way.

Entrepreneurship The gang starts a business In one episode, the gang decides to start their own business, epitomizing the entrepreneurial spirit that is so stereotypically American. Even though they're not the most experienced and their methods are highly questionable, they capture the drive and ambition of many small business owners across the country. The episode humorously highlights how Americans are always encouraged to follow their dreams, no matter how far-fetched.

Freedom Liberty Bell Scheme The gang's ploy to use historical landmarks, such as the Liberty Bell, as a means to make money underscores America's complicated relationship with freedom and capitalism. How their shenanigans prove freedom can often be seen as a means of turning a profit, instead of an ideal worth fighting for. This episode cleverly reflects real-life situations where people walk the thin line of self-interest and patriotism.

Politics The gang runs for office When members of the gang decide to run for political office, it satirizes the country's democratic process. Their campaign strategies are chaotic, yet reflect some real-life political tactics used by candidates seeking power. This storyline provides a comedic lens on how politics can sometimes become more about personality than policy. It captures an aspect of democracy, one that the country lives with.

Ambition Mac's big break in sports Mac's pursuit of professional athlete status, despite having no talent, showcases America's obsession with sports and ambition. His determination is a reflection of countless stories of people working against odds to succeed in competitive fields like sports. This episode hilariously captures how ambition is so much in the DNA of Americans.