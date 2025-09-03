5 timeless Frank Capra comedies you'll never forget

Frank Capra is one of the most revered filmmakers of all time, and rightly so. The legendary filmmaker, who passed away in 1991, is known for his ability to seamlessly blend humor with a story that is insightful. His comedies weren't just laughs, but comedies with a purpose. Here, we take you through five of his most unforgettable comedies, ones that stayed with us.

#1 'It Happened One Night' Released in 1934, It Happened One Night is a classic romantic comedy that bagged five Academy Awards. The film is about a spoiled heiress who flees from her family and encounters a charming reporter. Their trip together leads to the most unexpected adventures and romance. The chemistry between the lead actors, coupled with witty dialogue, makes this film an evergreen favorite of classic cinema fans.

#2 'Mr. Deeds Goes to Town' Directed by Capra in 1936, Mr. Deeds Goes to Town revolves around Longfellow Deeds, who unexpectedly inherits a fortune and moves to New York City. This film humorously critiques wealth and society, while emphasizing integrity and kindness amidst urban chaos. It proves its timeless relevance by underscoring the significance of adhering to one's values.

#3 'You Can't Take It With You' This 1938 comedy is about two families from different social classes uniting because their children are about to get married. You Can't Take It With You stresses the importance of happiness over wealth through its quirky characters and easy-going plot. The film won two Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director, highlighting Capra's skill to tell heartwarming stories with a touch of humor.

#4 'Arsenic and Old Lace' Released in 1944, Arsenic and Old Lace is a dark comedy revolving around Cary Grant's Mortimer Brewster, who learns his sweet old aunts have been helping lonely old men in an extremely unusual way. Despite its weird premise, the film still manages to get you laughing through clever writing and impeccable timing of its cast members—a testament to Capra's skillful direction in balancing humor with darker themes.