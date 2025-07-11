Little-known facts about the 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' opening credits

The opening credits of the iconic TV show F.R.I.E.N.D.S are unforgettable, with the six lead characters frolicking around a fountain. But did you know there are several lesser-known facts about this world-famous scene that even die-hard fans might not know? From its location to behind-the-scenes deets, here's looking at what went into creating one of television's most iconic intros.

Location The real location of the fountain The fountain featured in F.R.I.E.N.D.S opening credits is not in New York City, as many assume. It is actually on a studio lot in Burbank, California. Specifically, it is part of the Warner Bros. Ranch facilities. This surprises many fans who associate the show so closely with New York.

Timing Filming took place at night The opening credits were filmed during the night to avoid other productions from getting in the way and to create a specific lighting effect. Reportedly, the cast had a lot of fun shooting these scenes, despite getting soaked in water and working late into the night.

Set design The couch was not always there In earlier drafts of planning for the opening sequence, there was no couch near the fountain. It was only later that the decision to add it was made so that actors had a place to sit and interact more naturally while filming. This addition turned out to be the most iconic thing associated with the intro and several promotional materials.

Soundtrack Music was added later While we hear I'll Be There for You by The Rembrandts at the start of every episode, it was added after shooting was done. Initially, producers were confused about what song would play along with these visuals, but later decided on this track because its upbeat tempo went really well with the footage shot around the fountain area.