'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' premieres on HBO
Entertainment
HBO just dropped A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, a Game of Thrones prequel set before the original series.
Based on George RR Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg, it follows Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), who's secretly royalty.
Why should you care?
The show is getting a lot of buzz for its fresh take—think more character drama and tournament vibes than epic battles.
Season 1 has six episodes (35-45 minutes each) airing Sundays at 10pm ET on HBO/Max.
Critics are loving it so far, with an 87% Rotten Tomatoes score, and Season 2 is reportedly in development.