'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms': Trailer, cast, release date
HBO Max just released the trailer for "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," a new "Game of Thrones" spin-off set a century before the original series.
Revealed at New York Comic Con with George R R Martin, showrunner Ira Parker, and lead actors Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell, the show stars Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg.
Trailer shows Dunk's journey to knighthood
The trailer hints at Dunk's journey to becoming a knight, with glimpses of tournaments in Westeros and secrets about Egg's identity.
Adapted from Martin's "Tales of Dunk and Egg" novellas, the series will have six 30-minute episodes focused on knighthood.
Look out for it on HBO Max starting January 18, 2025, and JioHotstar in India starting January 19, 2025.