Ajay Devgn's 'Pyaar De 2' trailer to be launched soon
What's the story
The sequel to the 2019 hit romantic comedy De De Pyaar De is almost ready for release, and the filmmakers are gearing up for a grand trailer launch. According to Bollywood Hungama, the trailer will come out on October 14 in two cities, Delhi and Mumbai. The event will be attended by the lead cast members, Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh, director Anshul Sharma, and producer Luv Ranjan, among others.
Details
'The team has made an exception...'
An insider told Bollywood Hungama, "Usually, the trailer is launched in just one venue in one city. But for De De Pyaar De 2, the team has made an exception." "The makers are excited about their product and hence, they have decided to go for a novel two-city launch initiative." "They are confident that it'll further help them in grabbing eyeballs."
Sequel
This is what 'De De Pyaar De 2' is about
The first part of De De Pyaar De revolved around a 50-year-old divorcee who falls in love with a 26-year-old girl. The film, directed by Akiv Ali, showcased the ensuing chaos as he tries to convince his family about his relationship. The sequel, directed by Sharma, will introduce Madhavan as Singh's father and explore a hilarious one-upmanship between Devgn and Madhavan over Singh dating an older man. It will hit theaters on November 14.