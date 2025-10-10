'GoT' spinoff 'Knight of Seven Kingdoms' hits HBO in January
What's the story
HBO has released the first trailer for its upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The six-episode drama will premiere on January 18, 2026. Set a century before GoT, it follows two unlikely heroes: a young knight named Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg. The show is based on George R.R. Martin's novellas Tales of Dunk and Egg.
Series overview
The series stars Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall, a hedge knight in Westeros, and Dexter Sol Ansell as his squire Egg, who is actually Prince Aegon Targaryen. The show also features Finn Bennett, Bertie Carvel, Daniel Ings, Tanzyn Crawford, and Sam Spruell among others. Martin and Ira Parker are credited as writers and executive producers for the series.
Streaming details
When and where to watch it
The first season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will consist of six episodes, each 30 minutes long. The series will premiere on January 18 and conclude with its sixth episode on February 25. In India, it will be available for streaming on JioHotstar from January 19.