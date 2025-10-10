'GoT' spinoff 'Knight of Seven Kingdoms' hits HBO in January

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:22 pm Oct 10, 2025

HBO has released the first trailer for its upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The six-episode drama will premiere on January 18, 2026. Set a century before GoT, it follows two unlikely heroes: a young knight named Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg. The show is based on George R.R. Martin's novellas Tales of Dunk and Egg.