'Nishir Daak' review: Haunting melodies and horror intertwine
Nishir Daak, Joydeep Mukherjee's latest series, blends haunting music with a touch of horror.
It follows six PhD students investigating Nishigandha Bhaduri, a legendary singer once admired by Tagore.
Their research in the quiet village of Sonamukhi quickly turns unsettling as they stumble upon an old curse that links their project to eerie, supernatural events.
Cast and crew of the show
The show features Sreeja Dutta, Surangana Bandyopadhyay, and Rajdeep Gupta in key roles, with Arya Ray as creator and Sreejib on script duties.
The chilling vibe is dialed up thanks to Binit Ranjan Moitra's music and Tuban's cinematography.
If you're into mysteries with an artsy twist, Nishir Daak is available for viewing.