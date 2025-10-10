'Lord Curzon Ki...' review: Rasika Dugal's thriller keeps you guessing

Anshuman Jha's directorial debut, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, was released in cinemas on Friday. Starring Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal , Zoha Rahman, and Paresh Pahuja in the lead roles, the chamber film , set in England, follows a dinner party gone terribly wrong. Creative and well-performed, the film has enough surprises up its sleeve to keep you entertained over its crisp runtime.

Plot Four friends meet for dinner, and all hell breaks loose Dr. Basukinath (Pahuja) and his wife, Ira (Dugal) visit her friend, Sanya (Rahman) and her boyfriend, Rohit (Mathur). Dr. Basukinath is alarmed at the sight of a mysterious trunk, suspecting a corpse inside, while the hosts maintain their innocence. Are they blameless? Or just good liars? Shot with a single lens to create a suspenseful atmosphere, the film is Jha's tribute to Alfred Hitchcock.

#1 The story is extremely captivating The film has an exciting premise that bursts with possibilities. Four friends (or enemies?), a dinner party with seemingly unprepared hosts, two couples who couldn't be any more different, and an enigmatic trunk that may or may not have a dead body. What's not to like? Moreover, since the film is under two hours long, the pace is always well-maintained.

#2 More on the above aspect Parts of the movie are executed like a play. This theatricality is visible in Pahuja's character, his exaggerated expressions, and the uncomfortable, long silences. The suspense factor is always strong: you know something disturbing is coming; you just don't know when or how. The ambiguous, shady characters keep you guessing, and Jha keeps looking for chances to pull the rug from under your feet.

#3 Dugal turns out to be the star performer Dugal gets the most screentime and an author-backed role that allows her to completely surrender to the craft. As a suppressed wife who was chosen for marriage for her traditional, submissive traits, Ira suffers in silence until she decides to take matters into her own hands. Dugal's performance has no false notes, and her co-stars support her ably.

#4 Areas where it could have been better Unfortunately, the film loses its way toward the end and is unable to tie its loose ends together. The writing loses its sharpness, and the performances begin to fizzle out. The dominant theme of Indian immigrants' life abroad is not properly explored, and the film's one-location setting sometimes restricts its ambition. Additionally, Jha's over-reliance on shock value also mars the film.