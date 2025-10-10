Kriti Sanon isn't part of Aanand L Rai's 'Nayi Naveli'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is not a part of Aanand L Rai's upcoming film Nayi Naveli, reported Bollywood Hungama. The news comes after speculations that Sanon would be the lead in the fantasy drama, which reportedly combines Indian mythology with contemporary storytelling. A source close to the development clarified that she is currently focused on other projects, including Tere Ishk Mein, Cocktail 2, and Don 3.
Work commitments
'There is absolutely no truth to these rumours'
The source told the portal, "There is absolutely no truth to these rumours." "Kriti has Tere Ishk Mein lined up for release, is currently shooting for Cocktail 2, and will start Don 3 right after." "She's completely focused on these projects, each giving her a unique space as an actor. There's been no discussion or confirmation about Nayi Naveli from her end."
Project status
Meanwhile, here's everything we know about 'Nayi Naveli'
Meanwhile, Nayi Naveli is still in the initial planning stages under Rai's banner. While pre-production work is reportedly progressing quietly, no director or final cast has been locked yet. Insiders suggest that the team is currently working on finalizing actor schedules before proceeding with further developments. Meanwhile, Sanon continues to be in high demand, balancing commercial blockbusters with content-driven cinema.