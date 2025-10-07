When, where to watch 'Knight of Seven Kingdoms' on OTT

The much-anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms , is set to premiere in early January 2026. HBO confirmed this news along with a new poster that sets the tone for the upcoming show. The tagline on the poster reads, "A Tall Tale That Became Legend." The announcement has generated immense excitement among fans who are eagerly awaiting this new addition to the GoT universe.

Streaming details Indians can watch 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' here The upcoming series will be available for streaming on Max (formerly HBO Max) in early 2026. In India, viewers can catch the show on JioHotstar. The official Game of Thrones account announced this news with a post saying, "This Winter, Spring is Coming," confirming the release window and sparking excitement among fans.

Series synopsis Plot and timeline of upcoming series Based on George RR Martin's The Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms takes viewers nearly a century before Game of Thrones. The story follows Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and his young squire Aegon V Targaryen (Egg). Their unlikely friendship blossoms amidst tournaments, political rivalries, and ancient family legacies.