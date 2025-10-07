Vijay reaches out to Karur stampede victims' families

Actor and TVK chief Vijay has reached out to families affected by the tragic stampede at his rally in Karur on September 27, 2025. The incident left 41 people dead and over 80 injured, with sources citing poor crowd control, delayed arrival, lack of basic amenities, and organizational and administrative failures as contributing factors.

'What has happened should never have happened': Vijay Speaking via video call, Vijay told grieving families, "What has happened should never have happened. It is an irreparable loss." He promised personal visits and relief assistance.

TVK's Dr. Arunraj is also meeting with affected families to discuss further relief.

Thousands gathered for event, late arrival sparked chaos Thousands gathered for the event from early morning, but Vijay's late arrival around 7:40pm led to restlessness and a sudden crowd surge.

Weak barricades and limited police presence contributed to the chaos.