Fawad-Vaani's 'Aabeer Gulaal' to hit Indian theaters on September 26
What's the story
The much-awaited film Aabeer Gulaal, starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, will finally be released in Indian theaters on September 26. The announcement comes after the movie's global release on Friday, September 12. A source told Bollywood Hungama that the makers are confident about the film's potential to attract audiences everywhere, including India.
Strategic release
More about film's India release
The source added, "They are confident of the product and feel that the film, which is a simple and sweet love story, has the potential to attract the audience everywhere, including India." The Aarti S Bagdi film will have a solo release in India as no other movie is scheduled to hit the screens on September 26.
Film synopsis
Story of 'Aabeer Gulaal'
Aabeer Gulaal is a romantic comedy about unexpected connections, second chances, and learning to make space for love. The story revolves around Gulaal who escapes an arranged marriage and crashes into the life of Aabeer Singh, a guarded restaurateur with a complicated past. The film is produced by Vivek B Agrawal, Raza Namazi, and Firuzi Khan under the banner of Indian Stories Limited (UK).