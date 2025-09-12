Comedian Rahul Pandya faces online backlash over assassination joke Entertainment Sep 12, 2025

US-based comedian Rahul Pandya is catching heat after an old stand-up clip resurfaced, where he jokes about an "assassination pulled off successfully."

The video, originally from December 2024, started trending again and was mistakenly tied to the recent September 10, 2025, shooting of activist Charlie Kirk.

Even though fact-checks show Pandya's joke had nothing to do with Kirk's case, the online debate hasn't died down.