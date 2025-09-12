Next Article
Sreenath Bhasi to headline survival thriller 'G1'
Sreenath Bhasi is taking the lead in G1, a fresh survival thriller directed by Shan M.
The story follows a young man trapped in a hillside village, fighting to break free while discovering hidden secrets along the way.
The film's pooja ceremony was held in Vagamon, setting the stage for this suspenseful journey.
Supporting cast and crew details
G1 will be filmed across some seriously stunning spots—Vagamon, Munnar, Kodaikanal, and Ernakulam.
Alongside Bhasi, you'll see Indrans, Jaffer Idukki, and Abu Salim in key roles.
With music by Sreehari and editing by Vinayan, plus an enthusiastic crew behind the scenes, G1 is shaping up to be an exciting watch for anyone who loves thrillers with a twist.