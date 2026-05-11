'Aakhri Sawal' to have special high-profile premiere this week
What's the story
The makers of Sanjay Dutt's Aakhri Sawal are planning a star-studded premiere event in Delhi on Wednesday, May 13, just two days before the film's release. The event is expected to be one of the biggest film premieres in recent years, with several prominent personalities from the entertainment and political sectors likely to attend.
Guest list
Politicians, bureaucrats invited to the premiere
The Aakhri Sawal premiere has already created a buzz in Delhi's political and social circles, as per Bollywood Hungama. Senior politicians, bureaucrats, and well-known public figures have reportedly been invited to the event. This high-profile guest list is expected to make the premiere a major talking point ahead of the film's release on Friday, May 15.
Film details
About 'Aakhri Sawal'
Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang, Aakhri Sawal offers a cinematic exploration of the history of the voluntary organization, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The subject matter has already piqued the interest of audiences and industry observers.
Accessibility initiative
First Hindi film with ISL version
One of the major highlights of Aakhri Sawal is its commitment to accessibility. The film will be the first Hindi feature film to be released in Indian Sign Language (ISL), a significant milestone for inclusive cinema in India. This initiative has been widely appreciated as it aims to make mainstream storytelling accessible to a wider audience.
Star power
Meanwhile, Dutt was last seen in 'Dhurandhar'
The film comes months after Dutt impressed fans with his performance in the Dhurandhar duology. Aakhri Sawal was originally scheduled for release on May 8 but was pushed back by a week. The postponement seems to have helped the makers create even more buzz around the film. The story, screenplay, and dialogue have been written by Utkarsh Naithani. Dutt is also producing alongside Nikhil Nanda.