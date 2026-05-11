'Aakhri Sawal' to have special high-profile premiere this week

The makers of Sanjay Dutt 's Aakhri Sawal are planning a star-studded premiere event in Delhi on Wednesday, May 13, just two days before the film's release. The event is expected to be one of the biggest film premieres in recent years, with several prominent personalities from the entertainment and political sectors likely to attend.

Guest list Politicians, bureaucrats invited to the premiere The Aakhri Sawal premiere has already created a buzz in Delhi's political and social circles, as per Bollywood Hungama. Senior politicians, bureaucrats, and well-known public figures have reportedly been invited to the event. This high-profile guest list is expected to make the premiere a major talking point ahead of the film's release on Friday, May 15.

Film details About 'Aakhri Sawal' Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang, Aakhri Sawal offers a cinematic exploration of the history of the voluntary organization, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The subject matter has already piqued the interest of audiences and industry observers.

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Accessibility initiative First Hindi film with ISL version One of the major highlights of Aakhri Sawal is its commitment to accessibility. The film will be the first Hindi feature film to be released in Indian Sign Language (ISL), a significant milestone for inclusive cinema in India. This initiative has been widely appreciated as it aims to make mainstream storytelling accessible to a wider audience.

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