Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt shift into new home: Report
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is moving into a new home in Mumbai with his partner Gauri Spratt. The house is located near his family's residence in the city, per Shubhash K Jha writing for Bollywood Hungama. "This is happening right in the middle of my production Happy Patel being released. So, it's madness," confessed Khan to the journalist. However, he has no immediate plans for marriage.
Khan also spoke about his relationship with Spratt. "Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners." "Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I'm already married to her. So whether we formalize it or not is something that, you know, I will decide as we go along."
Before Spratt, Khan had been with Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. The 60-year-old superstar has three children from his two marriages. Spratt, a Bengaluru native, currently works at Aamir Khan Films. The couple announced their relationship last year, confessing to have been dating for over a year at that point.