Aamir Khan drops 'Sitaaron Ke Sitare'—a heartfelt look at neurodiverse families

Why does this matter?

This film dives into real stories—parents opening up about tough diagnoses, social stigma, and the everyday ups and downs of raising neurodiverse kids. It builds on the message of inclusion from "Sitaare Zameen Par."

By making it free, Aamir hopes more people will understand that these families—and their hope—deserve to be seen.

As one parent sentimentally expresses, losing hope can lead to the collapse of lives.