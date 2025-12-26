Tylor Chase's dad reveals former child star's mental health issues
What's the story
Tylor Chase, a former Nickelodeon child star known for his role in Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, is currently living on the streets of Riverside, California. The 36-year-old actor was recently spotted digging through dirt behind a 7-Eleven store in disheveled clothes. According to his dad, Joseph Mendez Jr, Chase has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, but refuses to get help.
Family's perspective
'The family has sought treatment options...'
Mendez Jr. told Daily Mail that the family has been trying to get Chase treatment for over a decade. "He's a wonderful person when he's Tylor." "For over a decade, the family has sought treatment options for Tylor, including support for substance use as well as mental health care," he said. Chase has reportedly been battling addiction since he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in 2015.
Treatment denial
Chase's refusal of treatment and medication
Despite being convinced to enter rehab in Georgia around 2021, Chase eventually rejected the treatment plan. "He [Chase] later chose to discontinue medication and resumed substance use," Mendez Jr. explained. After this, Chase had returned to California to be closer to his mom Paula Moisio, a realtor in Los Angeles.
Current status
Chase's current living situation and ongoing legal issues
Chase, who has been found living on the streets, denied having any mental illness but revealed he takes Prozac, Sudafed, Adderall, Wellbutrin, and Zoloft. Riverside court records seen by Daily Mail list 12 criminal cases against him since 2023 for shoplifting and substance use. However, police said the former child actor isn't wanted for any crime.
Future plans
Chase's plans and family support
New York Post quoted Chase claiming that he regularly receives support from his mother. He also revealed plans to visit his father in Georgia soon. "I'm not really active homeless at this time, I'm thinking that I would like to go see my dad, relatively shortly, in the state of Georgia," Chase said. Despite the family's efforts to help him, Mendez Jr. emphasized that ultimately, Chase "must be willing to accept help."