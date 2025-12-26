Tylor Chase's dad reveals former child star's mental health issues

Tylor Chase, a former Nickelodeon child star known for his role in Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, is currently living on the streets of Riverside, California . The 36-year-old actor was recently spotted digging through dirt behind a 7-Eleven store in disheveled clothes. According to his dad, Joseph Mendez Jr, Chase has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, but refuses to get help.

Family's perspective 'The family has sought treatment options...' Mendez Jr. told Daily Mail that the family has been trying to get Chase treatment for over a decade. "He's a wonderful person when he's Tylor." "For over a decade, the family has sought treatment options for Tylor, including support for substance use as well as mental health care," he said. Chase has reportedly been battling addiction since he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in 2015.

Treatment denial Chase's refusal of treatment and medication Despite being convinced to enter rehab in Georgia around 2021, Chase eventually rejected the treatment plan. "He [Chase] later chose to discontinue medication and resumed substance use," Mendez Jr. explained. After this, Chase had returned to California to be closer to his mom Paula Moisio, a realtor in Los Angeles.

Current status Chase's current living situation and ongoing legal issues Chase, who has been found living on the streets, denied having any mental illness but revealed he takes Prozac, Sudafed, Adderall, Wellbutrin, and Zoloft. Riverside court records seen by Daily Mail list 12 criminal cases against him since 2023 for shoplifting and substance use. However, police said the former child actor isn't wanted for any crime.