Aamir Khan-Vir Das reunite for quirky spy film 'Happy Patel'

In the announcement video, Khan quizzed Das on how he plans to incorporate action, love, and an item number into Happy Patel. While Khan seemed worried about audience reactions, the video ends with a group of viewers praising the film. This playful contrast not only teases the offbeat nature of the project but also sets expectations for a blend of humor, satire, and genre-bending storytelling.

Production house's commitment

'Happy Patel' continues Aamir Khan Productions's legacy of unique cinema

The announcement of Happy Patel marks another move by Aamir Khan Productions to deliver fresh and innovative storytelling to audiences. The studio has a history of exploring unconventional storytelling with finesse, as seen in acclaimed movies like Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Dangal, and Secret Superstar. Das, known globally for his stand-up specials and his roles in Go Goa Gone and Badmaash Company, is teaming up with Aamir Khan Productions for the second time after Delhi Belly.