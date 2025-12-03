Preity Zinta's ₹10 crore tax dispute explained

Bollywood star Preity Zinta was in a major tax dispute with the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT). The dispute started when Zinta filed her 2016 return as a non-resident with an income of ₹46 lakh, but the IT department proposed revising it to ₹11.3 crore due to suspected undisclosed transactions in her bank account. Now, the tribunal has quashed a tax demand of nearly ₹10 crore raised against her by the IT department .

Tribunal ruling ITAT Mumbai directed the reassessment of Zinta's case The ITAT Mumbai sided with Zinta, saying the Assessing Officer and the Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) had not adequately considered the reasons for reopening her case. The tribunal ordered the department to reassess her case based on its merits. Notably, the draft assessment order proposing changes to her reported income was issued on March 31, 2022, by an IT officer. Zinta challenged this, but the DRP upheld the tax department's call in December 2022.

Transaction details Zinta's bank transactions under scrutiny The IT department flagged credits and debits totaling ₹13.1 crore in a new savings account that Zinta opened with Corporation Bank in January 2016. The account had a deposit of ₹13 crore and a withdrawal of the same amount, leaving only ₹10,300. The department treated ₹10 crore of this credited amount as unexplained cash credit under Section 68, leading to the tax demand against her.