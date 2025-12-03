Aryan Khan makes it to IMDb's most popular Indian directors
What's the story
IMDb has unveiled its list of the Top 10 Most Popular Indian Directors for 2025, with Mohit Suri and Aryan Khan taking the top spots, respectively. Suri's romantic musical Saiyaara clinched the first position, while Khan's directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood landed him second place. Notably, Khan is the youngest and only series director on this prestigious list.
Director rankings
The list includes both newcomers and seasoned filmmakers
The IMDb rankings are determined by the page views of over 250 million monthly visitors globally. Following Khan, Lokesh Kanagaraj secured the third spot, while Anurag Kashyap, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and R.S. Prasanna occupied the fourth to sixth positions, respectively. Anurag Basu and Dominic Arun were ranked seventh and eighth, respectively, followed by Laxman Utekar at ninth place and Neeraj Ghaywan at 10th place.
Aryan's show
Khan's directorial debut series received positive reviews
Khan made his directorial debut in September with Netflix's The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The satirical comedy, featuring Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, and Bobby Deol in lead roles, has been well-received by audiences and critics alike. The show is a satire on the Hindi film industry that delves into the power dynamics within Bollywood and the struggles of outsiders to stay relevant.