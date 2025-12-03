After beating lymphoma, actor Dave Coulier diagnosed with tongue cancer

Dave Coulier, the actor known for his role in the popular US TV sitcom Full House, has been diagnosed with tongue cancer. The 66-year-old actor revealed this news on NBC's Today show, describing it as a "shock to the system." He clarified that this new diagnosis is "totally unrelated" to his previous battle with stage three non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which he was declared free from earlier this year. Lymphoma is a type of blood cancer.

Treatment details Coulier's tongue cancer diagnosis and treatment plan Coulier shared that his tongue cancer, medically known as P16 squamous carcinoma at the base of the tongue, has a "90% curability rate." He is currently undergoing 35 rounds of radiation therapy which will be completed by December 31. The actor explained that this type of cancer could be linked to an HPV virus contracted up to 30 years ago. "A lot of people carry the HPV virus, but they (doctors) said mine activated and turned into a carcinoma."

Career highlights He is known for playing Uncle Joey Coulier is best remembered for his role as Joey Gladstone, aka "Uncle Joey," on Full House, a sitcom that aired on ABC from 1987 to 1995. He appeared in all 192 episodes and later reprised his role in the 2016 Netflix reboot Fuller House which ran for five seasons. In November last year, he revealed his non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis and started chemotherapy after learning it was stage three.