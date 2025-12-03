Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' faces slow ticket sales ahead of release

What's going on?

Ticket sales are crawling at about 1,500 per hour on BookMyShow—pretty low for a film with this kind of star power and scale.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and set in Pakistan's gritty Lyari area, Dhurandhar features a stacked cast including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna.

With its December 5 release on 5K screens coming up fast, all eyes are on whether fans will show up last minute or if this one opens quieter than expected.