India's top artists smash ₹310cr art sales in 2025

Anish Kapoor stayed at number one with ₹43.5 crore in sales, even though his overall turnover dropped. Krishen Khanna and Sakti Burman climbed fast, with their sales growing by over double and triple, respectively. Most of these star artists are based in New Delhi, keeping the city at the heart of India's art scene.

Competition is heating up

This year, 11 artists managed to more than double their total sales—a clear sign that interest in Indian contemporary art is booming.

Getting into the top 10 now takes almost twice as much as it did just a few years ago, so it's getting tougher (and more exciting) to make it big.