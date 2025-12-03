Is 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer dropping this Sunday?

Marvel fans have long speculated that the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday would be released in theaters with Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is set to hit screens on December 19. However, new rumors suggest that the trailer could drop as early as this Sunday, December 7. Industry insider Alex Perez from The Cosmic Circus hinted at the same. A series of mysterious posts from the official Fantastic Four social media account has only added fuel to the fire.

Trailer speculation 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer rumored to drop this Sunday Perez has hinted that the much-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday trailer could drop this Sunday at 7:00pm ET (5:30am IST on Monday). Other online sources have also backed this claim, sending Marvel fans into a frenzy. However, the timing is unusual as Marvel rarely drops major trailers on a Sunday night when many international audiences would be asleep.

Social media clues Superhero team dinner at 7? Fans have noticed a peculiar trend on social media. For weeks, the official Fantastic Four account has been posting the same clip from The Fantastic Four: First Steps. In this scene, Reed Richards discusses how the superhero team never misses their Sunday dinner at 7:00pm. This oddity has led fans to wonder if Marvel is teasing something with these posts.

Character link Doctor Doom's connection strengthens trailer theory The speculation is further strengthened by a post-credits scene in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which features Doctor Doom with baby Franklin Richards. This moment directly connects the villain to Marvel's upcoming saga and hints at his major role in Avengers: Doomsday. Given this link, fans are eagerly awaiting any clues from the Fantastic Four social media account this Sunday.

Official silence Marvel remains tight-lipped about 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer release Despite the speculation, Marvel Studios and Disney have yet to confirm any release date for the Avengers: Doomsday trailer. Other reports, including one from Collider, maintain that the trailer will debut with Avatar: Fire and Ash in theaters. Fans are left waiting for official confirmation or further hints.