Is Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar' about Major Mohit Sharma? Synopsis suggests otherwise 

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared Aditya Dhar 's Dhurandhar for release on Tuesday, after a re-examination ordered by the Delhi High Court. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role and has been surrounded by controversy, as the parents of the late Major Mohit Sharma have alleged that it is based on their son's life. However, the CBFC's re-examination found no links to Sharma's life or death.

Plot details 'Dhurandhar' plot synopsis reveals Singh's character The CBFC's certification also revealed the film's plot, further dispelling any doubts about its connection to Sharma. The synopsis states that Dhurandhar is set against the backdrop of the 1999 IC-814 hijacking and the 2001 Indian Parliament attack. It follows India's Intelligence Bureau Chief Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan), who devises a mission to take down a terrorist network in Pakistan with the help of an unlikely asset, a 20-year-old boy from Punjab.

Character details Singh's character is not an Indian Army officer The synopsis also reveals that Singh's character, Hamza, is likely not an Indian Army officer but a spy created by the IB chief. The film is set in Pakistan's Lyari, the epicenter of gang activity in the early 2000s. It features real-life figures like gangster Rehman Dakait and Karachi SP Chaudhary Aslam (played by Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt respectively). The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.