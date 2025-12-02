Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar' to tease Part 2 with 4-minute post-credits scene?
What's the story
Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Dhurandhar is set to release on Friday. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, will reportedly feature a four-minute-long post-credits scene that serves as a teaser for its sequel. This revelation was made by a source close to the development who spoke to Pinkvilla. The second part of the spy action drama is scheduled for a Summer 2026 release.
Record-breaking length
'Dhurandhar' runtime surpasses 'Animal' and 'Pushpa 2'
Dhurandhar has been certified "A," meaning it is only for audiences above 18. The approved runtime of Dhurandhar is 214.1 minutes (three hours and 34 minutes), making it not only the longest film of Singh's career but also one of the longest Indian films in recent years. It surpasses Ranbir Kapoor's Animal (three hours and 21 minutes) and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule (three hours and 20 minutes).
Box office potential
'Dhurandhar' pre-sales show promising numbers
The film is witnessing healthy pre-sales in advance booking, indicating a strong opening day. Its initial earnings will depend on the sales figures in the last few days and spot bookings in mass centers. Apart from Singh, Dhurandhar boasts an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun. The film is set for a grand release on December 5.