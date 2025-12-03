'Saiyaara' stars Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda top IMDb's 2025 list

IMDb has unveiled its annual list of the most popular Indian stars for 2025. The rankings are determined by page views from more than 250 million monthly visitors on the platform. Topping the list are Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the lead actors of Mohit Suri 's blockbuster film Saiyaara. This is a major achievement for both newcomers, who have beaten established stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone .

Other stars Aamir Khan and Lakshya also made the top 10 Following Panday and Padda are Aamir Khan, who had a successful comeback with Sitaare Zameen Par, and Lakshya, who gained fame from The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Other names in the top 10 include Kalyani Priyadarshan (Lokah Chapter One), Ishaan Khatter (Homebound), Rashmika Mandanna (Chhaava, Sikandar), Triptii Dimri, Rukmini Vasanth (Kantara Chapter One), and Rishab Shetty (Kantara Chapter One).

Actor reactions Panday and Padda expressed gratitude for their recognition Reacting to the news, Panday said in a statement, "This is deeply humbling for me." "To be ranked No. 1 on the IMDb Most Popular Indian Stars of 2025 list with my first film is nothing short of a dream come true." Padda added, "Being recognized by IMDb as one of the Most Popular Indian Stars of 2025 still feels a little unreal." "Saiyaara changed my life in ways I am only beginning to understand."