Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas team up for diabetes awareness in India
Priyanka Chopra Jonas just helped launch Beyond Type 1's first diabetes awareness campaign in India.
Sharing her own connection, she said, "My understanding of Type 1 diabetes began with my husband Nick Jonas."
She called Nick "proof of what resilience looks like" and noted that, 20 years since his diagnosis, he continues to inspire.
What's the campaign about?
The campaign is all about breaking the stigma around Type 1 diabetes and helping people catch it early.
It features real stories from folks like karate champ Mehrin Rana and Lt Col Kumar Gaurav, showing that with the right care, diabetes doesn't have to hold you back.
Nick Jonas, who was diagnosed at 13, put it simply: "I know for myself how diabetes doesn't have to limit you, but only when you have access to the right care, tools, and support."
Why does this matter for India?
India has over 77 million people living with diabetes—second only to China—and leads in youth cases of Type 1.
That's why spreading awareness and support through campaigns like this is so important for young people across the country.