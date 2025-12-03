Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas team up for diabetes awareness in India

What's the campaign about?

The campaign is all about breaking the stigma around Type 1 diabetes and helping people catch it early.

It features real stories from folks like karate champ Mehrin Rana and Lt Col Kumar Gaurav, showing that with the right care, diabetes doesn't have to hold you back.

Nick Jonas, who was diagnosed at 13, put it simply: "I know for myself how diabetes doesn't have to limit you, but only when you have access to the right care, tools, and support."