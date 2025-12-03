Shehbaz Badesha criticizes Tanya Mittal post 'Bigg Boss 19'

'Fake': Shehbaz calls out Tanya post-eviction from 'BB 19'

By Apoorva Rastogi 12:49 pm Dec 03, 202512:49 pm

What's the story

Shehbaz Badesha, a recent evictee from Bigg Boss 19, has made some serious allegations against fellow contestant Tanya Mittal. In an interview with Zoom/Telly Talk, he accused her of being "fake." He claimed that she manipulated narratives and spoke ill of him to other contestants. "I think I decoded her because she is a very fake contestant. She sets the narrative," he said.