'Fake': Shehbaz calls out Tanya post-eviction from 'BB 19'
What's the story
Shehbaz Badesha, a recent evictee from Bigg Boss 19, has made some serious allegations against fellow contestant Tanya Mittal. In an interview with Zoom/Telly Talk, he accused her of being "fake." He claimed that she manipulated narratives and spoke ill of him to other contestants. "I think I decoded her because she is a very fake contestant. She sets the narrative," he said.
Allegations
Badesha accused Mittal of manipulating narratives
Badesha alleged that Mittal spoke to others about him instead of addressing things directly with him. "She'll hold on to two or three things while she sits with you, but I understood and told her not to play (a game) with me because she was playing (a game)," he said.
Eviction aftermath
Ashnoor Kaur's controversial incident
Badesha's eviction came after Ashnoor Kaur was eliminated for allegedly hitting Mittal with a wooden plank during a task. Host Salman Khan condemned Kaur's actions as "purely intentional" and unacceptable, sparking debates about the fairness of these evictions. The season has been marked by high tensions among contestants, especially with the finale approaching on December 7.