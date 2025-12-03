Shehbaz Badesha calls Gaurav Khanna 'mastermind' of 'Bigg Boss 19'
Shehbaz Badesha, who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 19, has given a candid assessment of his co-contestants. He called Gaurav Khanna the "mastermind" of this season. The singer also described Tanya Mittal as "fake" and Pranit as "extremely exaggerated." Despite the drama and fights during his stay in the house, Badesha said he played his best game.
Badesha said about Mittal, "Mai uss ghar mein raha hu. She is not like this in real life. Woh bahut fake hai aur ab yeh toh audience ko bhi nazar aane lag gaya hai." He also said he would cut ties with some contestants now that he is out of the house. When asked about Khanna's character in the show, Badesha said, "When I got to know him, I realized this is his real character...that is only a real character."
Badesha further said about Khanna, "Khel gaya woh. Woh back-foot ho ya front-foot, uski gamehi woh thi." When asked about Khanna playing a "silent manipulator" during Badesha's fight with Amaal Malik, the singer concluded, "All I can say is he is real the way he is. He is a player." Meanwhile, watch Bigg Boss on Colors TV and JioHotstar.